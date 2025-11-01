VEB.RF's participation in projects with China planned at $65 bln

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The planned investment volume of Russia’s VEB.RF in projects with Chinese participation will amount to $65 bln (approximately 5.3 trillion rubles), Deputy Chairman of the state corporation Artyom Dovlatov said.

"VEB.RF's planned participation in projects that involve Chinese input in one form or another will amount to over $65 billion," he said at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on investment cooperation between Russia and China.

The meeting discussed prospects for implementing joint investment projects and cooperation between Russian and Chinese financial institutions.

"VEB.RF Group is actively working with Chinese partners. We have accumulated significant experience and expertise in working with Chinese financial, engineering, construction, and industrial companies. As a development institution, we are ready to facilitate the implementation of large-scale projects in Russia," Dovlatov said.

The portfolio of joint initiatives includes both financing and the participation of Chinese contractors, as well as contracts for the supply of products to China, he said, adding that projects in the automotive and other industries have also been added this year.