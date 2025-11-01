Russia becomes the largest sunflower oil exporter in 2024/2025 season — Agroexport

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia became the leader among sunflower oil exporting countries at the end of the past agricultural season, Ilya Ilyushin, head of the Federal Center Agroexport told TASS.

"According to the results of the 2024/25 season, which ended in August, Russia became the leading sunflower oil exporter, overtaking Ukraine," he said.

According to experts, Russia supplied almost 5.2 million tons of sunflower oil to foreign markets. The top three exporters for the 2024/25 season are as follows: Russia (5.2 million tons), Ukraine (4.7 million tons), and Argentina (1.3 million tons).

"In recent years, Russia has been increasing its exports of oil and fat products, with sunflower oil being its flagship product. Our companies are systematically expanding and deepening partnerships with leading global importers, successfully competing in the markets of South and Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, while also opening up new markets," Ilyushin said.