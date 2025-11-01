Manturov calls transparent business environment specific feature of cooperation with China

BEIJING, November 1. /TASS/. A transparent business environment has become a necessary factor in business cooperation between Russia and China, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.

"In its practical activities, our commission follows the agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries; their dialogue is systematic and regular, and it is characterized by a high level of trust and mutual understanding," he said at the 12th meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Chinese commission on investment cooperation.

"During the talks, the need to strengthen investment ties and create a fair, transparent, and predictable business environment was noted. This is a prerequisite for further expansion of production and technological cooperation, increasing transport connectivity between Russia and China, and boosting mutual trade turnover," Manturov said.

The current meeting is taking place ahead of a regular meeting of heads of government of the two countries, at which the results of joint work across the entire scope of bilateral relations will be summarized, he noted. "In this regard, it is important to once again compare and coordinate positions on a range of issues related to the development of the Russia-China investment partnership," the official stressed.