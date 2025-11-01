{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia becomes India’s largest supplier of sunflower oil

The surge in imports has been driven by the reliability of Russian seaports and competitive prices

NEW DELHI, November 1. /TASS/. India has increased its imports of sunflower oil from Russia 12-fold over the past four years, making Russia the largest supplier of this product to the country, The Economic Times reported, citing industry sources.

The surge in imports has been driven by the reliability of Russian seaports and competitive prices for Russian sunflower oil. The supply chain to India is expected to continue strengthening, ensuring Russia maintains its leading position in this segment of India’s import market.

Russia’s share in India’s total sunflower oil imports was around 10% in 2021 and rose to 56% in 2024. Last year, India imported 2.09 mln tons of sunflower oil from Russia - 12 times more than the roughly 175,000 tons imported in 2021.

India meets nearly 60% of its vegetable oil needs through imports. Palm oil accounts for almost 50% of total vegetable oil consumption in the country, with soybean and sunflower oils occupying the second and third positions, respectively.

VEB.RF's participation in projects with China planned at $65 bln
The meeting discussed prospects for implementing joint investment projects and cooperation between Russian and Chinese financial institutions
Read more
American taking part in special operation thanks Putin for Russian citizenship
"My family will be applying here in the next week or two, and so they'll soon also be citizens," Derek Huffman said
Read more
Trump declines to say if Washington plans to conduct explosive nuclear tests
Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said earlier that Donald Trump’s remark about instructions to the Pentagon to start nuclear weapons testing required clarifications
Read more
Kremlin declines to comment on FT story on alleged cancellation of Putin-Trump meeting
The newspaper alleged that the conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the summit’s preparations was "tense"
Read more
Pantsir-S can shoot down drones as small as 30x30 cm — Defense Ministry
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, this capability effectively strips Ukrainian forces of their territorial oversight
Read more
West ignores Kiev's violations of Geneva Convention, demands opposite from Russia — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik said that at international venues, in particular at the UN, Russian diplomats called for attention to be paid to Kiev's crimes, but the appeals were ignored or dismissed
Read more
CAS rules to bar Russian speed skater Kachanova from int’l tournaments
Daria Kachanova is the silver and bronze medalist of the World Championships in addition to one gold, two silver and two bronze medals of the European Championships
Read more
Lukashenko says Protasevich not opposition figure but Belarusian intelligence officer
The Belarusian president recalled that the incident involving the plane and Roman Protasevich's detention led to sanctions being imposed on the country
Read more
Trump mum on whether Hungary will be exempt from anti-Russian sanctions
Hungary asked for an exemption, but "we haven't granted one," US leader said
Read more
Program of future Czech cabinet includes commitment to EU, NATO
President Peter Pavel received the program
Read more
Ukrainian war criminals to be punished, even those exchanged — Russian MFA
Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik pointed out that justice will be doled out after active hostilities are over, similar to the Nuremberg trials which held Nazi German officers to account
Read more
Russian stock market indices in the red on Friday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index lost 1.26% to 2,525.2 points, while the RTS Index tumbled 1.84% to 982.39 points
Read more
Russia lodges strong protest with Japan over military drills near its territory — MFA
The ministry emphasized that such provocative military activity poses a potential threat to the security of Russia's Far Eastern borders
Read more
Conflict with Russia to end when Kiev has no one left to throw at front — Ukrainian MP
Artyom Dmitruk pointed out that by taking such heavy losses, Ukraine is destroying its future
Read more
Deal on sale of Lukoil's foreign assets could be closed within one month — expert
Lukoil has a complex legal structure of its foreign assets ownership, Dmitry Kasatkin said, adding that the transaction will likely include refining and sales in the EU, as well as some exploration and production assets
Read more
Ukraine on verge of economic catastrophe with budget deficit of over $20 bln — expert
Ukraine has debts that exceed 100% of GDP, Andrey Dlighach said
Read more
Russian troops liberate seven communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 1,950 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 14 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Ukraine seeks eternal conflict with Russia — opposition politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, in such a situation, Russia's only possible position is for Ukraine to become a demilitarized territory, "and if it cannot exist without a war with Russia, such a state should not exist"
Read more
US arms producers behind Budapest summit disruption — elder Musk
In Errol Musk's view, "in the military-industrial complex in America, they want a place where their weapons can be wasted on a war, because they depend on it"
Read more
Putin interested in showing truth about Kupyansk, Krasnoarmeysk — analyst
According to Janus Putkonen, "Western journalists should look in the mirror and answer themselves: what is the real threat, who exactly is creating this threat, and who is trying to distort the realities on the ground?"
Read more
Kiev wants technogenic disaster to slow down Russian troops in Kharkov Region — MFA
Maria Zakharova highlighted that Ukrainian militants had acted under the same scenario when they had destroyed the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam in June 2023
Read more
Iran to respond to any aggression from Israel — Foreign Minister
"Iran is more than ready at all levels, and Israel will suffer another defeat in the event of war," Abbas Araghchi stated, threatening Israel with "serious consequences"
Read more
Russia sticks to approaches to Ukraine unveiled in Alaska — diplomatic source
"Let me be clear: the Russian side maintains a regular dialogue with the Americans on the subject of Ukrainian settlement," he said
Read more
Ukraine’s Mirotvorets extremist website blacklists Roman Protasevich
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko revealed on Friday that Roman Protasevich, considered an opposition figure, is in fact a Belarusian intelligence officer
Read more
Russian army about to trap Kiev's forces in Gulyaipole, Orekhovo — legislator
Sergey Yurchenko also noted that the Russian army is bypassing the enemy's heavily defended fortified areas
Read more
Demands that Russia freeze frontline not viable — Ukraine’s former PM
Nikolay Azarov recalled that Russia and the United States still maintain contacts on the Ukrainian settlement, citing the recent visit by Kirill Dmitriev to the United States
Read more
Lithuania to stop transit of Lukoil, Rosneft cargo to Kaliningrad region
The Lithuanian Railways stressed that it has no direct contacts with Lukoil and Rosneft, their products are transported through Lithuania by freight forwarding companies
Read more
Dodik hails US decision to lift sanctions as political victory
Milorad Dodik also blamed former US Ambassador to Sarajevo Michael Murphy and the administration of former US President Joe Biden for trying to discriminate against Republika Srpska
Read more
Press review: Slovakia joins Hungary and Czech bloc as South Korea eyes Northern Sea Route
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, November 1st
Read more
Kalashnikov delivers KUB guided munitions to frontline ahead of schedule
In the course of the special military operation, the KUBs have successfully struck a variety of targets, including personnel, dugouts, strongholds, lightly armored vehicles, MLRS, self-propelled artillery, as well as dozens of armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles
Read more
China sucessfully launches Shenzhou-21 spacecraft — TV
According to China Central Television, "The crew is in good condition, and the launch was successful"
Read more
Around 5,000 Lithuanian trucks stuck in Belarus after border closed — customs
The trucks "can leave only after the Lithuanian authorities reopen the border," the authority said
Read more
Two Ecuadorian coastal cities, not Galapagos may host US base — president
According to Daniel Noboa, if the constitution, which currently prohibits the establishment of foreign bases, is amended, the Manabi province or the Santa Elena province could be perfect for military installations
Read more
Trump's statements on nuclear tests may be attempt to pressure Russia, China — media
According to the newspaper, the US president's statements "have triggered a frenzy of speculation" worldwide, while the White House has so far "done little to dispel the uncertainty about the administration’s intentions or rationale for the move"
Read more
Young people who left Ukraine should not be expected to come back — lawmaker
According to Sergey Yevtushok, after Ukraine allowed citizens under the age of 22 to leave the country, Ukraine essentially said goodbye to "its working and educational potential"
Read more
Trump’s policies shake Europe’s confidence in cooperation with CIA — Politico
According to the sources, US leader's administration’s erratic policy shifts on Ukraine," such as such as an abrupt halt in the sharing of battlefield intelligence with Kiev in March have shaken European confidence in Washington’s reliability
Read more
Musk's father slams Zelensky as 'joke'
Errol Musk noted that he would have nothing to say to Vladimir Zelensky
Read more
Elimination of Ukrainian commandoes shows Russian military’s good awareness — expert
On November 1, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that all 11 members of the Ukrainian commando team were liquidated immediately after their helicopter landing approximately one kilometer northwest of Krasnoarmeysk in the DPR
Read more
Berlin airport’s operations interrupted over drone reports — DPA
Many flights were redirected to other airports, some arrivals and departures were delayed, according to the report
Read more
Western countries provoke conflict by threatening to close Suwalki Corridor — Lukashenko
The president recalled that, after the Baltic countries closed their ports to Belarus, the country found an alternative route through the ports of the Leningrad Region and St. Petersburg
Read more
All attempts to defeat Russia by force are doomed to failure — Shoigu
Russia’s history demonstrates that its enemies, with stubborn persistence, have repeatedly sought to divide Russia
Read more
Venezuela thanks Russia for supporting its efforts in defense of sovereignty — minister
"Today, Russia and Venezuela are consolidating their positions as strategic allies and are ready to expand cooperation in key areas of development and mutual progress," Yvan Gil Pinto added
Read more
Russia may demand compensation from Europe for financing Ukraine, Finnish politician says
Armando Mema remarked that peace will remain out of reach until Europeans abandon their arrogance
Read more
Istanbul court to return historic Bosphorus villa to Russian Empire diplomat’s heirs
The property’s current value is estimated at around $1.5 billion
Read more
Russia maintains 'intense contacts' with Syrian officials, senior diplomat says
According to Sergey Vershinin, the recent meeting discussed improving bilateral relations 'across the board', among other issues
Read more
POW from Krasnoarmeysk says Ukrainian soldiers can only survive if surrender
Vyacheslav Krevenko said he has neither moral nor physical strength
Read more
Swiss-based CAS rules to clear Russian lugers for int’l tournaments
According to the statement, the Panel considered that the overall exclusion of Russian athletes was not a proportionate measure to achieve the only purpose sought by the International Luge Federation,i.e. preserve safe racing conditions
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian military airfields, UAV storage sites over past day
Kiev loses 1,370 troops along engagement line in past day
Read more
Belarus restricts movement of Lithuanian trucks on Belarusian-Lithuanian border
"This measure is a forced response to the unilateral actions of the Lithuanian side, which has repeatedly and without prior notice closed checkpoints on the Belarusian-Lithuanian section of the state border," the Belarusian government said
Read more
Russian forces significantly disrupt Ukrainian logistics in Pokrovskoye
According to a security official, the 11th Guards Army’s aircraft carried out airstrikes involving FAB glide bombs
Read more
Zelensky will fly to Moscow as soon as Western support ends — Finnish politician
Member of the Finnish national-conservative party, the Freedom Alliance Armando Mema acknowledged that even with continued support, Kiev's chances of military success are limited
Read more
Russia to boost Naval cooperation with ASEAN — Deputy Defense Minister
Oleg Savelyev said that in 2021, the Russian-ASEAN naval exercises ARNEX-2021 were held, which allowed the sailors of Russia and the countries of the association to work together at sea
Read more
APEC leaders see Asia-Pacific region standing at 'pivotal juncture' — declaration
The global trading system continues to face significant challenges
Read more
Telegram founder Durov promotes game depicting his escape from French prison
Pavel Durov was detained at Paris’ Le Bourget airport last August on a series of charges, including participation in the administration of a network platform for making illegal transactions as part of a criminal ring
Read more
Russia choosing convenient time for Russia-Arab summit — senior diplomat
On October 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Arab League Council Chairman, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, agreed during a telephone conversation that it would be best to postpone the Russia-Arab summit, which was scheduled for October 15
Read more
Lebedev handgun being improved based on frontline feedback — manufacturer
Development of the Lebedev Modular Pistol commenced in 2017, aligned with the tactical and technical requirements of the Russian National Guard
Read more
Russia-proposed security system open to NATO states — deputy defense minister
Oleg Savelyev emphasized that "the Russian Defense Ministry fully supports ASEAN’s central role in maintaining regional security"
Read more
Zelensky resorts to force in pressuring opposition — media
Jamie Dettmer noted that the criminal case against former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko and former Ukrenergo CEO Vladimir Kudritsky illustrates the growing pressure on those who disagree with Zelensky
Read more
First major Russian airline permits flight attendants to wear sneakers on board
Bows and headwear have also been removed from the uniform to enhance practicality
Read more
Defense contractor delivers new batch of Su-35S fighter jets to Russian forces
The Su-35S is capable of effectively gaining air superiority and destroying ground and naval targets day and night in adverse weather conditions
Read more
Gas price for Europe in October 16% lower than last year
In general, prices increased by 19% in January-October 2025, compared to the same period last year
Read more
Those who didn't believe Putin in 2018 about Burevestnik, Poseidon now have to — Shoigu
Earlier, during a meeting with special military operation veterans Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had successfully tested the Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater vehicle
Read more
Efforts to restore Syria’s Palmyra may take six to seven years, museum director says
According to Hasan Ali, the antique ruins’ rehabilitation will cost "a huge sum"
Read more
Suicidal to break through Russia’s encirclement in Krasnoarmeysk — Ukrainian soldier
According to the Ukrainian serviceman, his unit asked the military command to get out, and they replied that the situation would improve, but in the end, nothing was done
Read more
Russian youth cannot be allowed to fall prey to West’s liberal ideals — Security Council
Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexey Shevtsov called working with the younger generation a strategic priority of the country
Read more
APEC summit declaration passed by consensus, reflects Russia’s interests — diplomat
According to Marat Berdyev, the documents are consensual and contain no geopolitics
Read more
Trump's directive on nuclear testing ‘particularly problematic’ now — former US minister
The nuclear physicist pointed out that, since 1996, US government experts have regularly confirmed that there is no technical or scientific need to resume nuclear testing
Read more
Iran to continue enriching uranium, won't budge on missile program — MFA
Abbas Araghchi stressed that enriched uranium "has not been moved to other locations"
Read more
Pieces of fireball spotted over Moscow probably fell near M11 highway — scientists
The scientists said the presumed area where the fragments had landed is hard to access, because of bogs, lakes and forests around
Read more
Trump says he counts on long-term trade deal with China
"The deal with China is going to be wonderful," US leade said
Read more
Construction of Russia’s largest wind power plant to be completed in March 2026
The total installed capacity of the wind farm will be 300 MW
Read more
Lukashenko says guided by his people’s interests in 'big deal' talks with US
The Belarusian leader said that US President Donald Trump behaves similarly
Read more
Kiev responds to diplomacy with terror — Russian envoy
According to Rodion Miroshnik, Ukraine gives the command to intensify attacks, to use prohibited weapons, to directly target the local population, creating conditions unacceptable for their existence
Read more
FACTBOX: A rundown of Russia's sanctions on EU officials
Read more
China proposes establishing global AI cooperation organization — Xi Jinping
According to the Chinese president, China is ready to work with APEC members to jointly enhance public literacy in AI and bridge the digital and smart technology divide in the Asia-Pacific region
Read more
FACTBOX: Nighttime Ukrainian UAV attack on Russian regions
Fragments of a drone shot down over Tula were discovered near a roadway, prompting traffic restrictions
Read more
Trump says he is not considering strikes within Venezuela — agency
The US president said earlier that Washington planned to eliminate members of the drug cartels responsible for drug trafficking to the United States
Read more
Vilnius turns to ICAO, EC over unauthorized weather balloon flights
In the appeal to the EC, Vilnius asks to find means to stop the provocative actions
Read more
Russian first deputy prime minister arrives in Beijing
During the visit, Denis Manturov will hold the 12th session of the Russian-Chinese investment cooperation commission in the Great Hall of the People, China’s parliament
Read more
Russia not familiar with European peace plan for Ukraine — ambassador to UK
Andrey Kelin explained why Moscow objects to a ceasefire at the first stage
Read more
Venezuela asks Russia, China, Iran for help in connection with US pressure — newspaper
According to The Washington Post, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro allegedly asked Russia to strengthen Venezuela's air defense systems, repair aviation equipment purchased from Moscow, and acquire missile weapons
Read more
CIS Defense Ministries see strengthening armed forces as priority — Belousov
Russia's top defense official noted that the CIS Council of Defense Ministers meeting summarized the implementation of the military cooperation concept over the past five years and outlined promising plans for further cooperation
Read more
Russian army destroys bridge across Volchya River near Pokrovskoye
The strike was carried out by a crew of the Russian Aerospace Forces using air-launched weapons
Read more
US may attack Venezuela ‘within hours or days’ — newspaper
The planned attacks will target military facilities allegedly used by the Cartel de los Soles, which, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is headed by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Read more
Israeli firm says it was approached to buy stolen Louvre treasure on darknet — Bild
According to CGI Group founder and CEO Zvika Nave, after a lengthy check, the company concluded that the unknown person "did own at least part of the stolen jewels"
Read more
Argentinean president accepts cabinet chief’s resignation
Presidential Spokesperson Manuel Adorni will formally take over the post on November 3
Read more
Russia ready to cooperate with APEC in creative, cultural industries
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk emphasized that Russia was open to joint projects with APEC economies
Read more
Capture of Novoaleksandrovka brings Russian army closer to Ukrainian hub Pokrovskoe
The source clarified that "as a result of heavy fighting, a large enemy defensive area covering a total area of over 12 square kilometers has come under the control of the Russian forces"
Read more
Trump’s instructions to resume nuclear testing need explaining — Russian envoy
As Mikhail Ulyanov noted, the US president said that his decision had been motivated by other countries carrying out nuclear tests
Read more
Elon Musk's father to advise his son on investing in Russia
Errol Musk expressed confidence that US investors could show renewed interest in the Russian market
Read more
Zelensky ignores Ukrainian soldiers trapped in 'encirclements,' says ex-Ukrainian PM
Nikolay Azarov added that even if Kiev wanted to retreat, it would be impossible now
Read more
Kiev failed to reinforce Krasnoarmeysk defense in time, suffers heavy losses — expert
According to Vitaly Kiselyov, the Ukrainian military would likely use residential buildings to bolster their defensive capabilities
Read more
Peace in Ukraine would bring an end to Zelensky’s political life, Russian diplomat says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, Vladimir Zelensky’s agenda is not a peace-oriented one
Read more
Lebedev Pistol design smoother than Glock — creator
Characteristics like grip angle, how the gun fits in the hand and the strategic weight distribution make the weapon easy to handle for pros down to beginners
Read more
Ukrainian POW says Colombian mercenaries undergo training at Yavorov training ground
Vladimir Li noted that foreign mercenaries make infrequent appearances at the Yavorov training ground, typically arriving in groups ranging from one to several platoons
Read more
Macron pandering to 'real masters' with ramped up Ukraine talk — Russian envoy
According to Rodion Miroshnik, "a great number of pseudo-national leaders in Europe today look more like managers of transnational corporations than leaders of their own states," and this is demonstrated by the policies they pursue
Read more
Ukraine's admission to EU to be priority of EU Council in 2026 — EUobserver
Experts note that during the six months of the presidency of the EU Council, Cyprus will have to discuss 330 legislative initiatives
Read more
Russian forces close to liberating city of Gulyaipole — regional lawmaker
Stepan Kuvachev noted that the Russian Armed Forces continued to work meticulously in its offensive operations, seeking to preserve the lives of both service members and civilians
Read more
Maduro calls for an end to threats to peace and stability in Latin America
According to the Venezuelan president, what he called false accusations of drug trafficking against Venezuela are being made "to justify war, regime change and steal huge oil and gas resources from us"
Read more
Bloc structures in Asia could become NATO equivalents — Russian deputy defense minister
Oleg Savelyev noted that Russia sees a particular danger in the West's "active policy of eroding, reformatting, and replacing the ASEAN-centric security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region"
Read more
Young diplomats from 20 countries have petitioned UN calling for stop to Kiev's aggression
Natalia Mikhailova, representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Donetsk, emphasized that delegates from the United States, France, and other Western nations participated in the petition process
Read more