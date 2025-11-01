China proposes establishing global AI cooperation organization — Xi Jinping

GYEONGJU /Republic of Korea/, November 1. /TASS/. China is proposing to the international community to establish a global organization for cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI), Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea.

"China proposes establishing a global organization for cooperation on artificial intelligence to provide public goods in the field of AI to the international community," he said.

According to Xi Jinping, "China is ready to work with APEC members to jointly enhance public literacy in AI and bridge the digital and smart technology divide in the Asia-Pacific region."

"Today, a new technological revolution and industrial transformation are making significant progress, opening up new prospects for human society," he noted.

"At the same time, the global economy faces insufficient growth momentum, a growing global development deficit, and the exacerbation of challenges such as climate change, food security, and energy security," he added.

The Chinese leader stressed that the region's economies should strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, seize new opportunities, jointly address challenges, and create a sustainable and better future. He also stressed the need to use the traditional advantages of APEC economic and technical cooperation to help developing economies achieve balanced development.