Russia’s gas exports to Europe via TurkStream hit record level in October

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia increased its gas exports to Europe via the TurkStream pipeline to a record level in October, reaching 1.68 bln cubic meters — the highest monthly volume since the pipeline was launched in 2020, according to TASS calculations based on data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG).

Shipments through TurkStream to European countries rose by 7.6% in the first ten months of the year, totaling 14.7 bln cubic meters. In October, exports along this route increased by 9% compared to September and by 13% compared to October 2024, reaching 1.68 bln cubic meters. This marks an absolute record for a single month since the start of pipeline operations in January 2020. The previous peak was recorded in July of this year at 1.59 bln cubic meters.

Average daily utilization of TurkStream in the European direction reached 54.3 mln cubic meters in October – 13% higher than in October 2024 and 5.2% above September levels. As a result, the pipeline operated at 96% capacity last month, with average daily throughput ranking second only to February of this year (55.4 mln cubic meters).

The TurkStream pipeline, running from Russia to Turkey across the Black Sea, has an annual capacity of 31.5 bln cubic meters and is designed to supply gas to Turkey as well as to countries in Southern and Southeastern Europe. At present, it remains the last active route for Russian gas deliveries to Europe following the cessation of transit through Ukraine. The pipeline originates at the Russkaya compressor station near Anapa.

Earlier, TASS reported, citing ENTSOG data, that deliveries through TurkStream to Europe increased by 23% in 2024, reaching 16.7 bln cubic meters. Of this volume, a record 8.6 bln cubic meters was delivered to Hungary. Overall, Russia’s pipeline gas exports to Europe rose by 14% in 2024 year-on-year, to 32.1 bln cubic meters.

In addition, Russia increased its pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 2.6% in 2024, to slightly over 21 bln cubic meters. Russia supplies gas to Turkey through two pipelines across the Black Sea: Blue Stream and TurkStream.