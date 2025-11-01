Russia, China considering over $200 bln worth of investment portfolio

BEIJING, November 1. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are considering an investment portfolio worth more than $200 bln as they expand their bilateral economic cooperation, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.

"Today, the intergovernmental commission [of the two countries] is focusing on a portfolio of projects totally worth over $200 bln," he said at the 12th meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Chinese commission on investment cooperation in Beijing. "More than half of this amount is allocated to 63 significant projects, 46 of which are already almost at the implementation stage," Manturov added.

The discussion is primarily about the initiative to develop transport and logistics infrastructure, metallurgy, chemistry, mechanical engineering, the forestry industry, the agricultural sector, and trade, the official noted. "It is important that this list is constantly expanding," he emphasized.

Manturov recalled the revised Russian-Chinese intergovernmental agreement on the promotion and mutual protection of investments, which will come into force in December, adding that this document creates more stable and favorable conditions for the cross-border movement of capital.

"In particular, the provisions of the agreement provide for the acceleration of licensing procedures for investments. Moreover, the document improves mechanisms for resolving disputes between investors and the state, and clarifies guarantees of protection against the forced seizure of assets," he said.