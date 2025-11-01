APEC leaders call natural gas reliable, affordable energy source

GYEONGJU /Republic of Korea/, November 1. /TASS/. Natural gas is a reliable and affordable source of energy for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries, according to the 2025 APEC Leaders’ Gyeongju Declaration.

"We acknowledge the important role that natural gas and LNG can play in providing sustainable, secure, affordable, and reliable energy as well as flexibilities in our respective energy systems," the document reads.

"Noting the rising demand for electricity across the APEC region, we recognize the need to ensure a stable power supply and encourage economies to diversify their power sources and technologies, support necessary investment, and foster technological innovation, while enabling efficient market operation and the market-based instruments, such as power market design and energy attribute certificates, to enhance power system flexibility, resilience, and stability, in line with domestic circumstances and priorities," APEC leaders noted.