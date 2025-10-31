Russian stock market indices in the red on Friday — market data

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with declining indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 1.26% to 2,525.2 points. The RTS Index tumbled 1.84% to 982.39 points. The yuan rate moved downward by one kopeck to 11.34 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index was traded in the red on Friday after three growth sessions. The support from local internal drivers - the weekly inflation decline, the ruble weakening and corporate news - appears to be unstable. The geopolitical track continues to have high uncertainty and cautiousness of investors is not surprising, considering the coming public holidays," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"Rosseti Center energy company’s stocks turned out to be the growth leader on the stock market, most likely because attractiveness of regional subsidiaries of Rosseti Corporation might grow because of expectations of future dividends," Natalya Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said.

BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,475-2,575 points on November 1. Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,500 - 2,600 points.