Russia may start lithium production next year — official

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia can start producing industrial grade lithium as early as in 2026 or 2027 and the relevant technology was developed in the country, head of the Russian Federal Agency for Subsoil Use, Rosnedra, Oleg Kazanov said during the Russian-African commodity dialogue.

Russia discussed with regret several years ago that it does not develop lithium production technologies, while there were eleven projects in Europe at that time, he noted.

"However, further to regrets, serious efforts were made, technological ones in the first instance. I believe Russia will start physical production of industrial grade lithium either in the next year or in 2027 because process studies were completed, pilot studies ended. All these things work. We have this technology," he said.

These eleven projects in Europe still remained in plans, Kazanov noted. Russia also has almost all the important technologies for hydrocarbons production, he added.