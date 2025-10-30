Russian LNG imports to EU up 7% in 1H 2025 — research

BRUSSELS, October 30. /TASS/. LNG imports from Russia to the European Union increased by 7% in the first half of 2025 year-on-year, the EUobserver web portal reported, citing data from the US-based Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

Russian LNG accounts for 16% of all liquefied natural gas imported to the EU, according to research. Total LNG imports to the EU from January to June reached 73.1 bln cubic meters, according to the portal. That said, the EU's total LNG purchase expenditures amounted to 30.4 bln euros, with supplies from the US worth 16.8 bln euros, and deliveries from Russia worth 4.5 bln euros, EUobserver reported.

Earlier, the British newspaper The Guardian wrote, citing data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, that the EU had become the largest buyer of Russian LNG amid the inclusion of a phased ban on LNG imports from Russia in the 19th sanctions package.