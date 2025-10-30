Over 20 mln users of Max messenger use its services daily — minister

MAKHACHKALA, October 30. /TASS/. More than 20 million people use Russia’s national Max messenger app every day, Russian Minister of Digital Development Maksut Shadayev said at a plenary session of the International Caspian Digital Forum.

"Over 20 million users access the national messenger services daily," Shadayev said.

He added that discussions are underway with the platform’s developers about introducing additional features to further increase the messenger’s appeal.

Earlier reports indicated that about 50 million users have registered with the Max messenger app, with its average daily audience exceeding 19 million in October.