Cryptocurrency cannot be used for payments in Russia — Central Bank

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Cryptocurrencies cannot be used to make payments inside Russia, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said when speaking at the plenary session in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly.

"As regards cryptocurrencies, we are indeed working now with the government, with the Ministry of Finance on amendments to the law, which will make it possible for qualified investors to make investments in crypto-assets legal. We understand at the same time that the cryptocurrency cannot be used for payments inside Russia. We nevertheless have the experimental legal regime, enabling their use in foreign trade payments," Nabiullina said.

Russia already has an opportunity to issue stablecoins but these should not be used in payments within the country as well, the Central Bank chief added.