Russia can already issue stablecoins — Central Bank

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Stablecoins can already be issued in Russia, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at the plenary session in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly.

"Stablecoins can indeed be issued. I confirm our position once again nevertheless, we do not consider that stablecoins should appear not in payments within the country but in foreign economic payments, including for bringing foreign resources into our economy," she said.

"Conditions were created to do that," Nabiullina added.