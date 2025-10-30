Gas processing complex in Ust-Luga more than 67% completed — Gazprom

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The gas processing plant as part of ethane-containing gas processing facility in Ust-Luga is already more than 67% completed, Gazprom said.

"Construction of the ethane-containing gas processing facility continues in the Northwest in Ust-Luga area. The readiness degree of the gas processing plant being its element is more than 67%," the gas holding said.

Gazprom also completed by 57.9% the Belogorsk - Khabarovsk gas pipeline as part of the Eastern Gas Supply System, which will be the interconnector between the Power of Siberia and Sakhalin - Khabarovsk - Vladivostok gas pipelines.

The fifth process train is being prepared for the start at the Amur Gas Processing Plant, the gas holding said.