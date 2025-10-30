India, Russia working to expand cooperation despite external pressure — MFA

NEW DELHI, October 30. /TASS/. India and Russia are developing cooperation in various areas and intend to continue this work, Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Randhir Jaiswal, told a briefing when asked about the pressure being exerted on the republic in connection with purchases of oil from Russia.

"The relations between India and Russia are very important. Our cooperation is multifaceted. The parties are working to further expand collaboration in various areas: economy, space, technology, trade, and some more," he said, adding that work in areas where there is mutual understanding between the countries will continue.

On August 6, the US imposed additional 25% tariffs on India for its purchase of oil and petroleum products from Russia. At the end of August, US tariffs on import of Indian goods and services were increased to 50%. The Indian Foreign Ministry called those actions unfair.