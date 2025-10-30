Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Thursday as the MOEX Index added 0.34% to 2,532.05 points, while the RTS Index gained 0.34% to 1,003.69 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 4.7 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.267 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices had extended gains to 0.41% as they traded at 2,533.8 points and 1,004.39 points, respectively. The yuan exchange rate was up by 4.5 kopecks at 11.265 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker fell by 0.22% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,517.83 points.