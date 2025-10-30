Adverse weather conditions in Siberia, Far East are due to global warming — expert

KRASNOYARSK, October 30. /TASS/. Adverse meteorological phenomena, sometimes recorded in Siberia and the Far East, are associated with the global warming, the Siberian Federal University's Deputy Chancellor for Advanced Projects Sergey Verkhovets told TASS.

"An increase in the frequency of adverse weather events: strong winds, snowfall, frequent frost, droughts, moreover, early and prolonged flooding, melting of permafrost soils and destruction of infrastructures are the result of climate change," the expert said, adding that in Siberia, especially in the Krasnoyarsk Region's Arctic area, there has been an increase by two or more degrees in average winter temperatures over the past decade.

According to him, other global warming consequences are increasingly observed extreme winds, local frosts, and peak precipitation - when a monthly precipitation rate in the form of snow or rain is registered within one day. For example, the late thaw does not cause concern among residents, but the nature of these phenomena is also associated with global warming. "It is incorrect to calm down people - it is necessary to warn them that such adverse events will be happening more and more often, their amplitude (force) will be only growing. We need to prepare households, transport infrastructures, and other facilities of the "national economy" for manifestations of this changing climate - to get adapted to them," the expert said.