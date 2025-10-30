Trump announces reduction of some tariffs on Chinese imports to 10%

WASHINGTON, October 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he reduced tariffs on Chinese imports imposed due to fentanyl smuggling from 20% to 10%.

"I put a 20% tariff on China because of the fentanyl coming in, which is a big tariff, and based on statements [by Chinese President Xi Jinping] today, I reduced it by 10%," the American leader told reporters from the White House press pool on board his plane.

Tariffs were 57%, and now they are 47%, Trump noted. "I believe they are really taking strong action. We've already seen the action on fentanyl, and they're taking very strong action," he said.

Trump added that the issue of microchips was also discussed at the meeting with Xi Jinping. "We did discuss chips. They're going to be talking to Nvidia and others about taking chips," he said.