US sanctions on Belavia lifted in part — CEO

MINSK, October 29. /TASS/. The United States has lifted sanctions on Belavia only in part thus far and nothing changed for passengers, CEO of the Belarusian air carrier Igor Cherginets said.

"This is a significant event for us. Sanctions were partly lifted. The process of settlement of our relations with the US continues. Certainly, nothing has changed externally. Passengers were not affected at all. As we worked stably, we continue discharging our obligations," he said.

Internal processes are underway, the chief executive said. "It is impossible to make big changes in our work with the United States within a month or two. Certainly, there will be changes. It is not very public work thus far, it has not been visible yet. Nevertheless, supplies of spare parts and components from the United States will be improved. It will be easier for us to work with the dollar," Cherginets added.