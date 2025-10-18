Repair work to restore external power supply to Zaporozhye NPP begins — Grossi

VIENNA, October 18. /TASS/. Repair work has begun on the damaged power transmission lines supplying the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi reported.

"Work has begun to repair damaged off-site power lines to ZNPP after 4-week outage, following establishment of local ceasefire zones to allow work to proceed. Restoration of off-site power is crucial for nuclear safety and security," the IAEA press service quoted him as saying on their X account.

"Both sides (Russian and Ukrainian - TASS) are engaged constructively with the IAEA to enable complex repair plan to proceed," the international organization noted.