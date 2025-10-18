Discussions of Russia-US tunnel project begin, Russian official says

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Discussions have begun of a project to build a tunnel connecting Russia and the United States across the Bering Strait, Kirill Dmiriev, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with other countries, said.

"The tunnel discussions begin!" he wrote on the X social media platform.

The idea of a 100-kilometer-long tunnel under the Bering Strait has been under discussion for decades. Dmitriev said earlier that the tunnel could be completed in under eight years and that the costs would not exceed $8 billion. According to him, the project could unlock joint exploration of natural resources.

US President Donald Trump said at a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky at the White House on Friday that he found the tunnel idea interesting.