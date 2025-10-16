Moscow relies on official statements from India, China on oil purchases — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Moscow is guided by the statements regarding Russian oil purchases that are officially made by New Delhi and Beijing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on US President Donald Trump's remarks.

According to the US President, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly assured him that the country would not buy Russian oil.

"We rely on the official statements issued by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, as well as a statement from Beijing. These statements are publicly available, and we are guided by them," Peskov said.

Earlier, Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Randhir Jaiswal stated that Indian authorities are prioritizing the interests of their consumers when it comes to energy imports.

In turn, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that Trump is undermining global supply chains with his demands that other countries stop buying oil from Russia.