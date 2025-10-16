{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Moscow relies on official statements from India, China on oil purchases — Kremlin

These statements are publicly available, Dmitry Peskov added

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Moscow is guided by the statements regarding Russian oil purchases that are officially made by New Delhi and Beijing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on US President Donald Trump's remarks.

According to the US President, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly assured him that the country would not buy Russian oil.

"We rely on the official statements issued by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, as well as a statement from Beijing. These statements are publicly available, and we are guided by them," Peskov said.

Earlier, Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Randhir Jaiswal stated that Indian authorities are prioritizing the interests of their consumers when it comes to energy imports.

In turn, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that Trump is undermining global supply chains with his demands that other countries stop buying oil from Russia.

Tags
Dmitry Peskov
Russia confident India will continue to cooperate with the country on energy resources
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stressed that Russia's energy resource is in demand, it is economically viable and reasonable
Read more
Delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could cause 'triple harm' — senator
Alexey Pushkov said that US President Donald Trump can now either carry out his threat and damage the cause of peace, or choose to go a more rational route
Read more
Iran to sign contract with Russia for construction of small nuclear power plants soon
The site of this project’s implementation has also been identified, Iranian Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of the Islamic Republic Mohammad Eslami said
Read more
Lavrov rules out Russia joining forces with anyone against China
When asked about the possibility of a trilateral agreement on strategic stability, the foreign minister pointed out that China has its own position
Read more
Kremlin unaware of BRICS members’ alleged intention to leave association — spokesman
US President Donald Trump said earlier that his threats to impose tariffs on BRICS countries had had an effect
Read more
Coordination center overseeing Gaza restoration to begin operating within days — TV
According to ABC News, the center is based in Israel, northeast of Gaza
Read more
Around 10 British volunteers fight for Russia in special military operation
The volunteer said that he had no plans to return home, as he could be killed there
Read more
Russian forces begin to encircle Ukrainian troops in Dronovka, DPR — military expert
Andrey Marochko said earlier that Russian units had broken through Ukrainian defenses to the northwest and southeast of Dronovka
Read more
Putin approves Russia’s updated migration policy concept
The previous concept, adopted in 2018, is effective through the end of 2025
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about Putin's meeting with Syria’s interim president
According to the Russian leader, Moscow has always been guided by the interests of the Syrian people in its relations with Damascus
Read more
US restrictions on NIS caused by Serbia’s refusal to impose anti-Russian sanctions
Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said that things should be called by their proper name
Read more
US allies convince Trump that Russia allegedly does not want peace — Lavrov
"The European leaders are not even concealing the fact that they want to ‘lead Trump astray’ from the path that he himself has chosen based on his political instincts," the minister stated
Read more
Alaska summit leads to better understanding between Russia, US — Lavrov
According to the minister, the meeting didn’t lead to a breakthrough on Ukraine
Read more
Ukraine Defense Contact Group raises $67 bln in military aid — British defense minister
Russia has repeatedly said that pumping up the Kiev regime with weapons only prolongs the conflict
Read more
Madagascar coup leader to be sworn in as president on October 17 — Orange portal
Randrianirina will be sworn in by the Supreme Constitutional Court, the portal says
Read more
US congresswoman says Russian files on Kennedy’s assassination to be studied by experts
"This is of massive historical significance," Anna Paulina Luna said
Read more
Safeguarding consumer interests key to India’s energy import policies — diplomat
Randhir Jaiswal stressed that ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies had been the twin goals of India's energy policy
Read more
African Union suspends Madagascar’s membership — agency
A group of military officers led by Colonel Michael Randrianirina took power in the country on October 14
Read more
Spacecraft with artificial gravity patented in Russia
"The space system with artificial gravity includes an axial module with static and rotating parts, connected with the help of a hermetically sealed flexible junction, as well as habitable modules, rotation equipment and power sources," according to the patent
Read more
Russian government reduced import duties for petroleum products to zero
The government supported the work with partners on gasoline supplies to the Russian market
Read more
US understands supplying Tomahawks to Kiev would trigger escalation with Russia — Lavrov
The top diplomat noted that Russia had not requested a meeting with the US to convince them that such a move would pose an extreme danger
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
NATO intelligence involved in incidents with alleged Russian drones over EU — FSB chief
"Experts have no doubt that NATO intelligence agencies were involved," Alexander Bortnikov said
Read more
Western media distort information about conflict in Ukraine — Russian diplomat
"UK newspapers are trying to single out some successes by Ukrainian army, but this is not correct, because they are not providing the whole picture along the front lines where we are making every day advances," Andrey Kelin said
Read more
Tomahawk missiles for Kiev, Alaska process: key takeaways from Lavrov’s statements
According to the Russia's top diplomat, the process launched during the Russia-US summit is not yet complete
Read more
US no longer caps Europe's arms supplies to Ukraine
Ukraine's representative to NATO Alyona Getmanchuk said that the European arms supplies will not be able to completely replace American military support
Read more
Russia harvested about 132 mln tons of grain — minister
According to Oksana Lut, grains and pulses were harvested at the moment from 91% of the areas
Read more
Tomahawk supplies to Kiev to cause huge damage to Russia-US relations, cautions Lavrov
The foreign minister drew attention to Europe’s desire to turn the Ukraine conflict into the Trump war quickly and reliably
Read more
Alaska process not completed — Lavrov
According to the top diplomat, Moscow is waiting for a reaction to Russia's response to the US' proposal
Read more
Trump says he is "working hard" to resolve Ukraine conflict
According to the broadcaster, the US president "wondered which would be a bigger accomplishment - peace in the Middle East or between Russia and Ukraine"
Read more
Russia, India conclude Indra 2025 joint military exercise
Troops from the Eastern Military District represented Russia in the Indra 2025 exercise
Read more
Trump says Modi promised to stop buying oil from Russia
"Now, I got to get China to do the same thing," US leader added
Read more
Trump not yet making steps to restore confidence in dollar — Lavrov
According to the foreign minister, it is difficult to say what will be with the dollar
Read more
Europe’s largest diamond may go to Russia’s Diamond Fund
After initial assessment the crystal’s future fate will be decided
Read more
Russia wipes out group of foreign mercenaries in Kharkov Region
According to the source, IDs found at the scene confirmed the identities of the three men
Read more
Russia, Syria in dialogue on military matters — Russian Foreign Ministry
"Issues surrounding Russia's military presence in the Syrian Arab Republic are being discussed, including in the context of a possible reformatting of the functionality of Russian military facilities," Maria Zakharova stated
Read more
Moscow, Minsk increase combat capability of joint air defenses — Russian defense chief
Andrey Belousov emphasized that the two countries were working to enhance the single defense space, boost mutual supplies of military products and build cooperation between their defense industries
Read more
Kremlin explains why Oreshnik missile came as surprise
"I am sure that neither of us is even aware right now of any new future developments," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia ready to work at Syrian oilfields — Novak
According to the Russian official, the two countries will hold a meeting of the intergovernmental commission
Read more
New frontier: Russia rethinking where it will build roads, 'not interested' in Europe
It is noted that some previously planned projects are now being rethought
Read more
Trump hopes next year’s Nobel Peace Prize will be his
US leader said he saved "maybe hundreds of millions of lives"
Read more
Putin to certainly meet with servicemen who presented him with icons — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the meeting will occur when the Russian leader has an opening in his schedule
Read more
Number of Ukrainian drone attacks on Energodar grows dramatically this year — mayor
According to Maxim Pukhov, the infrastructure sustained only minor damage, "but people were hurt"
Read more
Putin to speak at Russian Energy Weeks’ plenary session
The Russian leader traditionally takes part in the forum, with his speech at the plenary session being the central event
Read more
India mainly pays in rubles for Russian oil — Novak
Russia is among the top suppliers of crude oil to India in recent time
Read more
Tourist flow from Arab countries to Russia soars by 250% in 2025
Those who are most active are residents of the Persian Gulf countries - the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, Vice President of the Alliance of Russian Travel Agencies Alexander Mkrtchyan said
Read more
Ukraine could be the West's last attempt to undermine Russia — expert
Sergey Karaganov clarified that the Ukrainian conflict is an attempt to defeat Russia, or to inflict sufficient damage to force the Russian elite "to give up and surrender and turn to the West"
Read more
FSB chief cautions Britain in wake of MI6 ex-chief’s calls for recruiting spies
Mr. Moore is perhaps aware of what such calls may imply, Alexander Bortnikov said
Read more
Pause in Ukraine talks, Putin-Trump conversation: Kremlin spokesman's statements
Dmitry Peskov that it is unclear whether the phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will take place in the coming days
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Trump greenlights CIA covert ops to topple Venezuela's Maduro — NYT
According to the newspaper, the US military is already developing options for President Trump, including possible strikes inside Venezuela
Read more
Russian stock indices rising on Wednesday — market data
The yuan dropped by 9.5 kopecks over the day to 10.98 rubles
Read more
US to acquire tool in 5-10 years devaluing all cryptographic protection systems — FSB
Russian Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov pointed to the development of quantum computing technologies
Read more
High-level contacts between Russia, US not in the pipeline — Lavrov
According to the minister, working contacts are conducted through various channels and issues
Read more
Putin submits treaty on strategic partnership with Venezuela for ratification
The treaty strengthens interaction and cooperation between the two countries in political and economic spheres, including energy, natural resources, transportation and communications
Read more
FSB takes necessary measures against Russia’s enemies — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said these people are engaged in hostile activities
Read more
Russia continues military operation due to no alternatives — Kremlin
"One way or another, Russia will safeguard its interests and achieve its goals," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
Kiev’s terrorist attacks in Russia conducted under auspices of British intelligence — FSB
British Special Air Service units are directly involved in the fighting, Alexander Bortnikov added
Read more
Liberation of Alexeyevka to facilitate buffer zone establishment near Zaporozhye Region
The Russian defense ministry reported about the liberation of the settlement of Alexeyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region on October 15
Read more
Russian Su-35S jets effectively hunt down enemy targets in Ukraine operation — Rostec
Russia’s state tech corporation said the aircraft is in demand in the troops
Read more
West seeking to provoke crisis in CIS by instigating separatism, xenophobia — diplomat
"The radically nationalist agenda goes along with the pro-Western, anti-Russian and anti-Chinese agenda," Yulia Zhdanova said
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in North Korea to discuss forestry issues — KCNA
The delegation is being led by deputy director of the ministry’s department Grigory Gusev
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
Trump says Israeli military could be back in Gaza 'as soon as I say word'
US leader said he "had to hold back" the Israeli authorities and the military
Read more
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on 48-hour ceasefire
In the next two days, "both sides will make sincere efforts to find a positive solution to this complex but solvable issue through constructive dialogue," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry stated
Read more
Russia, Saudi Arabia discuss joint LNG projects
According to the report, the Russia-Saudi Arabia trade volume increased by 62.7% in 2024
Read more
Witkoff denies reports he’s stepping down as US special envoy
Steve Witkoff stressed that he was "more engaged on the peace process than ever"
Read more
Russia confident India will continue to cooperate with the country on energy resources
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stressed that Russia's energy resource is in demand, it is economically viable and reasonable
Read more
Russia to continue strengthening OPEC+ format — Cabinet
The OPEC+ format plays the key role in providing for global energy security and stability of the international oil market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stressed
Read more
Sending Tomahawks to Kiev may bring Washington closer to confrontation with Moscow — NYT
The newspaper noted that providing the weapons would come with enormous challenges
Read more
Trump team dives deep into Russia's concerns on Ukraine — MFA
"When Donald Trump and US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff began to talk about issues related to territory and territorial demarcation, this was an unprecedented recognition of realities on the part of the West," Sergey Lavrov pointed out
Read more
Weekly inflation reach 0.21% in Russia — statistics
Inflation amounted to 0.23% from September 30 to October 6
Read more
Russian forces conducting fierce fighting in DPR’s Seversk — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that the Russian troops slightly advanced both from the east and from the south of this settlement
Read more
Italian general expects Pentagon to dissuade Trump from sending Tomahawks to Kiev
Targets will have to be determined by the Americans, which will mean their direct involvement and will lead to further escalation, Fabio Mini said
Read more
Kalashnikov gunmaker delivers large batch of SV-98 sniper rifles to Russian troops
The rifles that are widely used in the zone of the special military operation were delivered precisely on schedule
Read more
Pentagon chief urges to return to negotiating table on settlement in Ukraine
According to Pete Hegseth, if the conflict does not end soon, the United States, together with its allies, "will take the steps necessary to impose costs on Russia"
Read more
Military hysteria in Europe stoked by London, says FSB chief
Alexander Bortnikov stressed that the European Union is being methodically stripped of any political independence
Read more
Russia always guided by Syrian people’s interests in its relations with Syria — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Moscow has strong, genuine ties with the Syrian people
Read more
Russia expecting concrete reaction from US following Alaska summit — Lavrov
Russia is ready at any time to discuss specific issues with the US at various levels, including the presidential level, the minister stressed
Read more
Revolution requires preparation, says Georgia's ex-president
Mikhail Saakashvili believes that one of the reasons why the October 4 attempt to overthrow the government failed is that too few youngsters took part in the rally
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past 24 hours
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 460 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Hamas to hand over two more dead hostages to Israel
The names of the captives, whose remains will be received by the Red Cross, were not disclosed
Read more
Zelensky resolves to continue war after UN General Assembly — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat drew attention to the words and tone, in which Vladimir Zelensky publicly addresses the US leader
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West eliminates 3 Ukrainian Starlink stations, 23 drones
The enemy also lost 35 heavy quadcopters, seven enemy electronic warfare stations, 23 drone control centers, and four field munitions depots
Read more
Russia asks US to explain reports on providing intelligence to Kiev — Lavrov
When asked if the US had responded to the request, the foreign minister replied that it had only been "a couple of days since it was published"
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
The bordering Russian region's operational headquarters reported that a man in the Belgorod Region was injured in a drone attack on a car
Read more
Press review: Ukraine seeks US Tomahawks as Washington-Beijing trade rivalry grows
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 15th
Read more
Russian oil to remain one of most cost-effective raw materials for India — publication
India is the world's third-largest oil consumer
Read more
Israel to resume fighting in Gaza if Hamas refuses to disarm — defense minister
"If Hamas refuses to implement the agreement, Israel, in coordination with the US, will return to fighting and act to achieve the complete defeat of Hamas, change the reality in Gaza, and attain all the objectives of the war," Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said
Read more
Russia will not yield to blackmail from the position of force or terror — diplomat
Maria Zakharova added that "the Kiev regime has openly revealed intentions to carry out additional terrorist attacks in Russia to further intensify the conflict"
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
FSB has information about UK, Ukraine preparing acts of sabotage on TurkStream
FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov said this at a meeting of the Council of heads of security agencies and special services of CIS member states
Read more
Lavrov keeps door open on Russia-US-China strategic stability talks
According to Lavrov, Moscow’s position has been that "it’s up to China to decide"
Read more
Deportation of Russians from Latvia inhuman barbarism, Nazism — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova said that "it is premature to talk about the threat of immediate mass deportation of Russians"
Read more
Russian Battlegroup East wipes out 2 Ukrainian Starlink stations, 12 drone control centers
The enemy also lost up to 290 troops, two armored personnel carriers, including an M113 vehicle, a combat armored vehicle, a tugged howitzer, 16 automobiles, an electronic warfare station, and two catering outlets
Read more
Tomahawks for Ukraine, Latvia sends Russians packing: Foreign Ministry briefing
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Russia firmly rejects any form of blackmail or intimidation
Read more
Venezuela condemns US leader’s warmongering statements — MFA
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto views these statements as "a serios violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations" that should be denounced by the international community
Read more
Lavrov to hold talks with visiting Moroccan counterpart
Along with the prospects for the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict after phase one of US President Donald Trump’s plane came into effect, the two top diplomats will discuss issues of the stabilization of the situation in North Africa and the Sahara-Sahel region
Read more
Western special services using AI to control public conscience — Russian diplomat
"This way, the Euro-Atlantic elites are seeking to create controlled chaos to destabilize the situation in key parts of the world by means of setting one ‘disobedient’ states at odds with others and form West-controlled tactical coalitions around them," Yulia Zhdanova said
Read more
Russia to beat record of gas supplies to Hungary in 2025 — Szijjarto
These deliveries "are critical for energy security of Hungary" and the country’s infrastructure will not be able to replenish the shortage in case of their termination, the minister stressed
Read more
EU provoking Zelensky, hampering Trump’s peace efforts — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban added that the European leaders "have a clear military position"
Read more