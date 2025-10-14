Russia takes lead globally in creating driverless traffic regulation

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia is the first country globally that is creating legal regulation of connected and automated vehicles and holding experiments in parallel within the scope of driverless logistical corridors, CEO of GLONASS Alexei Raikevich told TASS.

"The Russian Transport Ministry is not merely moving with the time but is doing what nobody in the world makes in time - it prevents a gap between rollout of digital technologies and their regulation," the chief executive said. "Russia is the first country in the world that is creating federal legal regulation of connected and automated vehicles, holding experiments in parallel within the framework of unique driverless logistical corridors," he noted.

Hypotheses and scenarios of using connected and automated vehicles will be expanded and replicated, and it is important therefore that the initial law sets the general framework "and be improved later together with developers, infrastructure owners, platforms and operators of communications, identification and navigation," Raikevich said. "It will be done easier and quicker than when moving chaotically," he noted.

According to the draft law, the government will set the procedure of connected to the united identification system based on the ERA-GLONASS state information system, the chief executed said. "We already started in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport to collect objective quantity data about kilometers run by connected and automated vehicles - all the robotic trucks on M-11 Neva and Central Ring Road highways are connected. The next step is to gather quality data to evaluate technological maturity, which will expedite the transition from experiments to commercial operation of driverless trucks on main highways of our country," he added.