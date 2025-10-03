Russian Energy Ministry does not consider diesel export ban for refineries

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry is not considering at present an option of prohibiting diesel fuel exports for its producers.

"This issue was not discussed at the meeting of the center on the situation in the domestic market of petroleum products, which was held on October 2, 2025 in the Ministry of Energy," the ministry said.

The ministry underscores that it continues taking all the requisite measures to provide the country with fuel and interacts with the industry on a going basis.

The Russian government earlier introduced gasoline and diesel fuel export restrictions until the end of this year. The ban for gasoline was extended for all market participants, while the ban on diesel fuel, marine fuel oil and other gasoils was introduced for non-producers only.