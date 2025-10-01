Russian oil supplies having no alternative, Orban says

STOCKHOLM, October 1. /TASS/. Oil supplies from Russia over the Druzhba pipeline are of paramount importance for Hungary and there is no alternative to the Russian fuel, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, when responding to a question whether the US asked Hungary to stop buying Russian oil.

"Firstly, nobody requested me to do that. Hungary is a sovereign country, we made decisions on our own as regards energy. Secondly, we have no other options. There is a supplementary pipeline from Hungary that is not as important as the oil pipeline from Russia, which is playing the main role. We are landlocked. We cannot change our location," the prime minister said.

Hungary continues receiving the bulk of oil over the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline and natural gas over the TurkStream gas pipeline.