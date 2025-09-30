Russia is actively using AI in military technologies — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Skolkovo Foundation, has said that Russia is actively deploying artificial intelligence (AI) technologies across a wide range of sectors, including the military sphere.

"The scope for AI implementation in our country is broad," he stated. "This includes medicine, education, energy, manufacturing, and weather, as well as security in the broadest sense and military technologies. All of these fields now use artificial intelligence, and this trend is likely to continue."

Speaking about Russia’s AI development, Medvedev noted the high concentration of AI-focused companies in Skolkovo. "I think there are about 300 such companies," he said, adding that this level of concentration could yield very good results.

He also stressed the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders and insisted that artificial intelligence must remain under human control.