Number of retail investors in Russia up 50-fold since 2013 — Central Bank official

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The number of retail investors in Russia soared 50-fold from 2013 to 2025, having reached 8.8 mln people, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Vladimir Chistyukhin said.

"If we calculate from approximately 2013 to 2025, we'll see that the number of retail investors who made at least one transaction with shares and bonds on the Moscow Exchange, has grown 50-fold to 8.8 mln people. This is already quite a lot for our conditions, quite a lot. Yes, the base was low, but the growth is also very significant," he told a forum.

The role of retail investors in the equity market has grown dramatically since 2022, Chistyukhin added. "They have effectively replaced foreign institutional investors, and today [retail investors] make up 73.5% of those trading shares," he said.