Russian oil exports to decline by 2.08% in 2025 to 240.1 mln tons — ministry’s forecast

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian oil exports will decline by 2.08% in 2025 compared to 2024, reaching 240.1 million tons, under the baseline scenario, as follows from the Economic Development Ministry’s forecast for the country’s socioeconomic development for 2026 and the planning period of 2027 and 2028.

In its previous forecast the ministry expected Russian oil exports in 2025 to be 229.7 million tons. The ministry expects exports to increase to 241.7 million tons in 2026, to 243.9 million tons in 2027, and to 251.2 million tons in 2028.

Petroleum product exports are forecast to reach 125.9 million tons in 2025 (up 2.8% from 2024). Their volume will increase to 132 million tons in 2026, to 134 million tons in 2027, and remain at this level in 2028. Thus, forecasts for petroleum product exports have not changed compared to the previous macroeconomic forecast, published in April 2025.

The Economic Development Ministry maintained its forecast for oil production in the Russia for 2025 at 516 million tons, and for 2026-2028 at 525.2 million tons, 532.6 million tons, and 540 million tons, respectively.