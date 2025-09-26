Russia-India trade in agricultural products rises by over 60% in 2024

NEW DELHI, September 26. /TASS/. Trade in agricultural products between Russia and India increased by more than 60% in 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev told journalists following meetings with heads of key ministries of India.

"Trade in agricultural products between Russia and India in 2024 has grown by more than 60%," he stated, noting that Russia highly values the potential for scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the field of plant breeding.

Head of the Federal Center for Agroexport Ilya Ilyushin said earlier on Friday that the export volume of Russian agricultural products to India could reach $2.8 bln by 2030.

"We see significant potential to expand the supply of Russian agricultural products to India. By 2030, the volume of Russian agricultural exports to India could reach $2.8 bln - primarily through shipments of vegetable oils and pulses, but also through increased exports of processed food products, fish, and meat," Ilyushin said.

Russia and India agreed to sign a memorandum of cooperation in the field of fisheries, Head of the Russian Federal Agency for Fishery Ilya Shestakov told journalists earlier on Friday.

"During the visit, we were able to agree with our Indian colleagues on signing a memorandum of cooperation in areas such as scientific research, education, and the exchange of experience in industrial fishing and aquaculture. I believe that within the framework of this visit, cooperation with India in the fisheries sector will develop dynamically," Shestakov said.