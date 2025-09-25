Russia ready to boost agricultural exports to India, Agroexport Center says

NEW DELHI, September 25. /TASS/. Russia is ready to increase agricultural exports to India ranging from raw materials to high value-added goods, Head of the Agroexport federal center Ilya Ilyushin told TASS.

"In addition to traditional export items, such as pulse crops and fat-and-oil products, we believe there is great potential in chocolate and confectionery, baby food, pasta, meat (poultry, pork, lamb) and dairy, mineral water and fruit juice, alcoholic beverages, pet food, and a number of other categories," Ilyushin said.

He also noted that Russia is gradually diversifying the structure of exports to India. According to Ilyushin, this indicates that Russian suppliers are finding their niches on the Indian market and expanding the range of products they export.

"At the same time, many products with potential for increased supplies from Russia to India face limitations due to high tariffs. We hope that these restrictions will be eased as part of the negotiations on a free trade agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union," he added.

On September 25-28, New Delhi hosts the largest food exhibition in the country, World Food India 2025. As part of the event, the Russian Ministry of Agriculture and the Agroexport federal center are leading a business mission for Russian exporters.

The Russian delegation includes representatives from more than 30 agricultural export companies, comprising both industry leaders and newly established small and medium-sized enterprises. Agroexport has set up a collective stand with a total area of nearly 150 square meters. Russia showcases a wide range of food products from various sectors, including grain, fat-and-oil, meat and dairy, confectionery, ready-to-eat, and fish products.