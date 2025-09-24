Russian cabinet approves draft budget for 2026-2028

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The Russian government approved the draft federal budget for 2026-2028 at its meeting on Wednesday. The draft budget must be submitted to the State Duma (lower house of the parliament) by October 1.

"The draft federal budget for 2026 and the planning period of 2027 and 2028 was approved at a government meeting," according to a statement released on the cabinet’s Telegram channel.

The draft federal budget is balanced and sustainable, the Russian Finance Ministry said earlier, adding that this is important for maintaining macroeconomic stability.