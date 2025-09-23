Russia’s grain harvest reaches 119 mln tons since start of 2025

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Since the beginning of 2025, Russia’s grain harvest has totaled 119 mln tons, while the year-end forecast of 135 million tons remains unchanged, Russian Minister of Agriculture Oksana Lut said.

"Our harvest is now entering the final stage. Three-quarters of the sown areas for grain and leguminous crops have already been harvested. The pace is currently ahead of last year’s level. To date, we have harvested 119 mln tons of grain, including about 86 mln tons of wheat. The average yield and quality of grain are higher than last year," she said.

"In general, despite challenging weather conditions in the south, the results in other federal districts allow us to expect a solid harvest. Our forecasts remain in force - we are set to harvest 135 mln tons of grain and around 90 mln tons of wheat," the minister added.

According to her, this volume is sufficient to fully meet the country’s domestic needs and ensure a strong export potential.