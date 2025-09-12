Share of Russian oil in India's imports will remain at its maximum level — analysts

LONDON, September 12. /TASS/. The share of Russian crude oil in India's energy imports is likely to remain at the maximum possible level, the British analytical firm Vortexa said.

According to its analysts, Russian oil supplies will remain necessary for New Delhi in terms of price and competitiveness, despite the West’s sanctions policy. Despite Western countries’ pressure and the tightening of their sanctions, oil supplies from Russia remain significant and competitive for India in terms of cost, Vortexa experts said, adding that Russian seaborne oil exports are too big a part of India's hydrocarbon purchases for it to lose them.

The volume of Russian oil exports is expected to remain on the world market and its decline seems unlikely, the company’s analysts noted.