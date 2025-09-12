Ruble accelerates growth amid Central Bank decision to lower key rate to 17% per annum

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The ruble exchange rate accelerated its growth in the course of trading on the Moscow Exchange after the Bank of Russia decided to lower the key rate to 17% per annum, according to trading platform data.

Before the regulator's decision was published, the yuan exchange rate was at 11.87 rubles (-7.9 kopecks), according to trading data as of 01:25 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 01:30 a.m. Moscow time, the yuan rate was falling by 8.9 kopecks and was at 11.86 rubles, showing almost no reaction to the regulator's decision.

By 01:37 a.m. Moscow time, the yuan accelerated its decline and amounted to 11.793 (-15.55 kopecks).