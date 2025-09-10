Eurasian integration brings obvious benefits — Russian Deputy PM on Pakistan’s interest

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia is not surprised by the interest of countries in getting closer to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters, adding that this Eurasian integration association provides obvious benefits to its participants.

Pakistan’s Deputy Minister of Commerce Nasir Hamid told TASS earlier that the country intends to join the Eurasian Economic Union, already making preparations for that.

"For many countries in the world, the EAEU is today associated with energy and food security, mutual respect and equality of its member states that build their relations on the basis of consensus," Overchuk said. "Eurasian integration provides obvious benefits to all its participants and works to strengthen economic connectivity on the continent. Therefore, we are not surprised by the interest of other countries in rapprochement with the EAEU and Russia. For our part, we are ready to explain to interested countries the modalities of integration initiatives aimed at the formation of the Greater Eurasian Partnership," he added.

Over a decade of its operation, the EAEU has established itself as the leading integration association on the Eurasian continent, with its member states having demonstrated rates of economic growth ahead of the world average, the official noted.