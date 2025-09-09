Oil and gas revenues of Russian budget down 20% in eight months — ministry

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget revenues from the oil and gas sector amounted to 6.03 trillion rubles ($72 bln) in January-August 2025, which is 20.2% lower than in the same period last year, according to data released on the Finance Ministry’s website. Non-oil and gas revenues of Russia’s federal budget increased by 14.3% in the same period year-on-year to 17.7 trillion rubles ($211.5 bln), the ministry said.

"Oil and gas revenues amounted to 6.027 trillion rubles, which is less than in the same period of the previous year (by 20.2% year-on-year) mainly due to a decrease in the average price of oil. The receipt of oil and gas revenues in January-August of this year was at a level exceeding their base amount, but there are risks of their decline due to the weakening price situation," according to the ministry.

"Non-oil and gas revenues of the federal budget amounted to 17.7 trillion rubles (+14.3% year-on-year). Revenues from turnover taxes, including VAT, increased by 6% year-on-year in January-August, which corresponds to the trends of cooling domestic demand and inflation," the ministry said.