Cargo traffic along NSR to total hundreds of millions of tons in coming years — Rosatom

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Cargo traffic along the Northern Sea Route (NSR) is projected to be in hundreds of millions of tons in the coming years, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s state-run corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said.

The plan is to attract international partners and increase international transit along the Northern Sea Route, he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). "Overall, a flow of hundreds of millions of tons is predicted in the coming years, and Russia should actively participate in it," Likhachev said.

The Northern Sea Route is a shipping route and the main sea line in the Russian sector of the Arctic Ocean. It stretches along Russia’s northern coastline across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Barents, Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi, and Bering seas). The route consolidates Russia’s European and Far Eastern ports and Siberia’s navigable rivers into a single transport system. The route’s length is 5,600 km, stretching from the Kara Strait to Providence Bay.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program features more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum has brought together participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.