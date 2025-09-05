Many in US ready to resume or start doing business with Russia — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Many in the United States are ready to resume or start doing business with Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

He noted that the US, like China and India, belongs to the Asia-Pacific region. "There are many interested actors who wish to resume or start doing business with us," he said.

As Putin noted, Russia has heard good proposals for working with American companies in Alaska. "We are focused on the Asia-Pacific region, we have good proposals for working with US companies in Alaska. Moreover, there are resources there, and we have technologies for extracting and liquefying gas that are much more effective than those that some of our American partners have. They know this," he said.

Putin also indicated Russia's readiness to work together with the United States in the Arctic region. "At the level of economic participants, [American] companies are ready for cooperation. It does not depend on us, we are also ready, but if political decisions are made there, we will move in this direction. And we can work together in the Arctic," Putin added.