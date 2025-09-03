Visa-free regime with China expected to multiply tourist flow to Far Eastern Regions

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The introduction of a visa-free regime between Russia and China is expected to increase the tourist flow to the regions of the Far Eastern Federal District severalfold, State Secretary and Deputy Minister of the Development of the Far East Anton Basansky told TASS.

"This is very good news for us, very positive. We anticipate an influx of investment both from our friendly neighbor and from our own investors. <…> I believe that the tourist flow will increase several times compared to its current level," he said.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun announced that beginning September 15, Chinese authorities would introduce a visa-free regime for Russian citizens holding ordinary passports, valid for up to 30 days.

According to the press service of Yuri Trutnev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Government and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, the tourist flow to the Russian Far East reached 6.5 mln people in 2024, up 5% from 2023. Last year, the most visited regions were Primorsky Region with 2.3 mln visitors, Khabarovsk Region with 1.3 mln, and Buryatia with 9,000. In the first five months of this year, the Far Eastern Federal District was visited by 2.2 mln tourists, representing a 10% increase over the same period last year.

