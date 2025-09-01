Russian fertilizer association expects record supplies to China, India in 2025

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Russian fertilizer supplies to China and India this year could reach a record 5 mln tons, head of the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers Andrey Guryev said.

"We have already supplied about 2.5 mln tons to India, which means we will reach the figure of 5 mln tons by the end of the year, those being absolutely record figures. The same applies to deliveries to China, the figure is roughly the same there," Guryev told reporters. The share of Russian fertilizers on the Indian market of import supplies is about 33%, while in China, according to some estimates, it is about 40%, mainly of potassium chloride, he noted.

Russian companies have supplied 20% more fertilizers to India this year than last year, the association’s head added. "I think that this dynamic will definitely persist. Obviously, the market is strategic for us, absolutely clear, communication is very good with all our clients at the level of companies themselves and at the government level, at the intergovernmental commission in particular," he said.

Moreover, Russian supplies of fertilizers to India, China, and Latin America have grown by 20% year-to-date, Guryev added.