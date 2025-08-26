Russian postal service to no longer send parcels with goods to US, citing tariffs

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian Post will no longer send parcels containing goods to the United States as of August 26 due to the suspension of the duty-free regime and over import duties of that country, the company reported. The postal operator will continue to send mail to the US, a company source told TASS.

Russian Post recalled the US authorities’ decree abolishing de minimis benefits for postal items for all countries. Under the new rules, the duty-free regime will be suspended, and import duties will be introduced on all parcels with goods starting on August 29.

"Unable to carry out air shipment on this route, Russian Post is temporarily suspending the acceptance of shipments with goods to the United States from August 26, 2025," the company said. "Russian Post will continue sending mail to the US," the company noted in response to a TASS request.

All air carriers have already stopped delivering shipments with goods to the US due to the American decree and amid an unclear procedure of duties payment at the US Customs Service, Russia’s state-owned company noted. It also assured that it is doing everything possible to resume the postal exchange of goods.