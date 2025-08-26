Gazprom, Mongolia ink memorandum of cooperation

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Gazprom and Mongolia signed memorandum of cooperation for development of partnership in the oil and gas sphere, the Russian holding said.

The Gazprom’s delegation headed by CEO Alexey Miller paid a working visit to Mongolia, where it discussed prospects of interaction in the gas sphere with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, Prime Minister of Mongolia Gombojavyn Zandanshatar, and Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia Sainbuyangiin Amarsaikhan.

The memorandum of cooperation between the Government of Mongolia and Gazprom was signed during the visit. "The document targets development of the partnership in the oil and gas sphere," Gazprom said.

Earlier reports said that Russia and Mongolia completed the engineering survey for the Mongolian segment of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline and the environmental impact assessment is expected to be finalized.