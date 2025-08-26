Trump announces agreement on trade deal between US and South Korea

WASHINGTON, August 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that during negotiations with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jae Myung, at the White House, they reached an agreement on the terms of a bilateral trade deal.

"I think we have a deal done. We stuck to our guns. They are going to make the deal they agreed to make… it’s a very big trade deal, the biggest they’ve ever made by far," Trump said.

The US president also praised his South Korean counterpart, saying, "He is a very good guy, a very good representative of South Korea," the American leader added.