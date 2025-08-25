Vietnam’s resorts not affected by typhoon, situation calm — Russian travel operators

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The situation at Vietnam’s Nha Trang and Phan Thiet resorts, popular with Russian tourists, is calm, with typhoon weather bypassing the country’s resort areas, the press service of the Russian Union of Travel Industry told TASS.

"The typhoon is currently moving westward, to the city of Vinh on the northern coast. According to the Spectrum company, this part of the country does not have a lot of Russian tourists. The situation in the Nha Trang and Phan Thiet resorts is so far calm. No complaints concerning bad weather have been received," it said.

According to the Union, no complaints have been received from another Russian tourist haven, China’s Hainan, either.

"On Sunday, the island was gripped by boisterous weather, with roads being blocked and tourists staying in their hotels. Strong winds broke windows and brought down trees in some areas. However, we have received no complaints from tourists. Host companies are in touch with them. The typhoon has faded now and clear-up operations are underway in cities. The island is getting back to normal," a spokesperson for the Spectrum company said.

According to the company, there are quite a lot of Russian tourists on Hainan now, with flights to the island’s two largest cities, Sanya and Haikou, being performed daily.

Typhoons accompanied by torrential rains and windstorms are typical of Hainan’s weather in late August and early September. Travel operators warn tourists about this but many people opt to travel there on their own, the Russian Union of Travel Industry added.