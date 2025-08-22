Higher key rates won’t be forever in Russia, Putin says

SAROV /Nizhny Novgorod Region/, August 23. /TASS/. Higher interest rates in Russia will not be forever, as inflation is getting lower, and the country’s monetary authorities will duly react to that, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Nizhny Novgorod Governor Gleb Nikitin on Friday.

Reporting to the president, Nikitin said his region expects investment growth to fall this year, blaming this upcoming trend on the high key rate.

"It [the rate] will not be forever high, and inflation is falling. I think, the monetary authorities will react appropriately," Putin replied.