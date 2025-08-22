Construction of NPP in Kazakhstan will contribute to national GDP — Rosatom CEO

ASTANA, August 21. /TASS/. The construction of NPP in Kazakhstan will significantly contribute to the country’s GDP, thanks to establishment of production at local companies, CEO of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said.

"Of course, the contribution from this facility to the country's GDP will be noticeable. I think that Kazakhstan will definitely get a taste for nuclear energy and, in my opinion, will not stop at one plant," he said in an interview with Kazakh journalist Akmaral Batalova for her YouTube channel "Dome of the Yurty".

According to him, at the stage of general construction installation works, supply of metal structures and building materials, Rosatom is "ready to give as much localization as Kazakhstan wants to take."

Likhachev added that there is a difference in economic models between the construction of the Akkuyu NPP in Turkey and in Kazakhstan, since Rosatom will operate the NPP in Turkey.

"In Kazakhstan, after the construction, we hand over the facility to the government of the country, and Kazakh power engineers and nuclear scientists will decide for themselves how to involve us in further work," he said.

Likhachev assured that the plant will become the property of Kazakhstan and all further decisions will be made by the country's authorities, and Rosatom is ready for any scenario.

The construction of the NPP in Kazakhstan was supported by the country's residents in a referendum in October 2024. Rosatom was chosen as the leader of the consortium to build the plant. The NPP will be built in the Almaty region, where survey work began in the village of Ulken on August 8.