Ukraine’s attack on Druzhba infrastructure does not affect oil exports from Kazakhstan

ASTANA, August 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s strike on infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which the Hungarian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday, did not affect oil exports from Kazakhstan, the republic’s Energy Ministry reported.

"According to available information, Kazakh oil is currently transported in a normal mode without restrictions on the acceptance of oil from shippers," according to the ministry’s report cited by Kazakhstan’s Informburo.

Kazakhstan mainly exports oil to Germany via Druzhba.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said earlier on Friday that the Druzhba oil pipeline had been attacked again by the Ukrainian armed forces, after which oil supplies from Russia to Hungary were suspended. The attack was on the pipeline infrastructure on the Russian-Belarusian border, he said, adding that it was the third one in a short period of time. After that Szijjarto and his Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanar sent a joint letter to Brussels calling on the European Commission to force Ukraine to stop attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Earlier this week, Ukraine launched drone strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline, causing damage that required repairs by Russian specialists. Oil supplies to Hungary were interrupted for two days.