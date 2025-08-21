US resumes Venezuelan oil imports — Reuters

NEW YORK, August 21. /TASS/. The United States has started importing oil from Venezuela again after authorizing Chevron to continue operations in the country, Reuters reported.

Venezuelan oil was already loaded on board of the Mediterranean Voyager and the Canopus Voyager ships, the news agency said. Hydrocarbons are expected to be unloaded in ports of Texas and Louisiana.

Two more Chevron tankers are sailing to Venezuela, according to Reuters.

The Wall Street Journal said earlier that the US authorities approved oil production resumption for Chevron in Venezuela.