Russian, Chinese businesses eye development of mutual trust, humanitarian competencies

KAZAN, August 19. /TASS/. The development of mutual trust and humanitarian competencies is necessary for Russian and Chinese businesses to form joint projects, said Anna Bessmertnaya, the chairwoman of the Commission for Cooperation with Chinese Partners under the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“The two main difficulties are a lack of mutual trust and an acute shortage of humanitarian competencies among market participants, both Russian and Chinese companies,” she said at a business breakfast dedicated to Russian-Chinese dialogue, emphasizing the importance of building humanitarian contacts between the countries.

In particular, simply knowing a foreign language is no longer enough to work with Chinese partners. "The market doesn't just need translators right now. Today, we talked about the incredible demand for Chinese language studies — and I can assure you that <...> it is very difficult to find truly qualified personnel for the job," she said.

Bessmertnaya pointed out that in order for university graduates to have the practical knowledge required by the market, they need a competent youth policy.

The "SPROUTS: Russia and China — Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" international forum is being held in Kazan on August 18-19. The business program includes about 100 events, 70 of which are business sessions. Participants will discuss topics related to the economy, industry, education, culture, finance, investment, transport corridor development, agriculture, and tourism. Around 10,000 people are expected to attend.

